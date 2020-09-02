DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) pops after the company announces that Michael Jordan joined the company as a special advisor to the board.

Jordan will also take an equity interest in DraftKings in exchange for providing guidance and strategic advice to the board of directors on key business initiatives undertaken by the company.

Jordan's status as special advisor to DraftKings’ board of directors is effective immediately. "The strategic counsel and business acumen Michael brings to our board is invaluable, and I am excited to have him join our team," says DraftKings CEO Jason Robins.

Shares of DraftKings are up 13.46% premarket to $41.90 on volume of over 1M.

