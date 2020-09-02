With shares nearly tripling in value over the last year (though down 20% from highs in July), Ballard Power (NASDAQ:BLDP) uses the opportunity to enter into an at-the-market equity distribution to issue up to $250M of common shares.

The stock will be issued from treasury to the public from time to time, at the company's discretion. Any common shares sold under the ATM Program will be sold at the prevailing market price at the time of sale, when sold through the Toronto Stock Exchange or Nasdaq stock exchange, or other existing trading markets for the common shares in Canada and the U.S.

Sales under the ATM Program will be commenced at the company's discretion, and the net proceeds of any sales of common shares under the ATM Program will be used for general corporate purposes.

Back in March, Ballard said it intended to issue up to $75M of common shares after entering into an at-the-market equity distribution agreement with BMO Capital Markets.