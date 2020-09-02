Nexstar Media Group's (NASDAQ:NXST) board approved the expansion of share repurchase authorization for up to an additional $300M of repurchases of its Class A common stock.

This takes the total repurchase capacity to ~$384.2M combining with the available ~$84.2M under its prior authorization as of June 30, 2020.

"The expanded repurchase authorization reflects our confidence in the company's growing free cash flow from operations and our long-term commitment to deploying capital in a manner that can enhance shareholder value," chairman, president & CEO Perry A. Sook commented.

As indicated in its latest investor presentation, first lien net leverage ratio stood at 3.11x at June 30, 2020; well below its first lien covenant of 4.25x, which is NXST’s only financial covenant.

The company expects to reduce total net leverage to ~4.0x by December 31, 2020 and be FCF positive in every quarter of 2020; nearest bond term maturities are in 2024

As of June 30, 2020, Nexstar had ~45.3M shares of Class A common stock outstanding.

Significant pro forma FCF growth: