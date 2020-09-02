Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) +8.4% pre-market on news it has been contracted by New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority to provide its Redeem renewable natural gas to power the MTA's 800 natural gas transit buses.

The company says the multi-year agreement for an estimated 25M gallons of Redeem RNG is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 25,350 metric tons/year - the equivalent of removing 5,477 gasoline cars from the road - by switching to RNG from fossil compressed natural gas.

Redeem is the first commercially available RNG vehicle fuel, derived from capturing biogenic methane produced from the decomposition of organic waste from dairies, landfills and wastewater treatment plants.

Clean Energy recently reported Q2 earnings and revenues that were in-line with analyst estimates.