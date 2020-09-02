CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) reports average daily volume of 16.4M contracts in August, down 33% Y/Y but up from 13.6M in July.

Open interest at the end of August was 101M contracts, the same as at the end of July.

Interest rate ADV was 7.2M contracts, down 48% Y/Y.

Energy ADV of 1.9M contracts slid 24% Y/Y.

Record metals ADV of 1.0M contracts rose 15% Y/Y, including record silver futures ADV of 221,000 contracts up 61%.