DOCU, CRWD among premarket gainers

Guess' (NYSE:GES) +25% on Q2 results.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) +17% on Geneva Consulting acquisition.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) +15% on Q2 results.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) +17% after Michael Jordan comes on board as advisor, investor.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) +16% as it notes 70% of U.S. theaters to resume operations by weekend.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) +14% on first Esports betting opportunity in New Jersey.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) +13% on being selected by Master card for enable touchless economy.

ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) +11% on officially launch of IPOEX.com.

NanoViricides (NYSEMKT:NNVC) +10% .

CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) +10% .

Planet Green Holdings (NYSEMKT:PLAG) +9% .

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) +9% .

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) +9% .

Flying Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:FEAC) +8% as Skillz set to go public via Flying Eagle Acquisition at $3.5B valuation.

Rocket (NYSE:RKT) +8% .

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) +8% .

VirnetX Holding (NYSE:VHC) +7% as validates motion for relief from judgment brought by Apple.

Tortoise Acquisition (NYSE:SHLL) +7% .

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) +6% on providing renewable natural gas for New York City MTA buses.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) +6% .

Macy's (NYSE:M) +6% on Q2 results.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) +6% .

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) +6% on new U.S. patent covering gp96 platform.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) +6% .

Graf Industrial (NYSE:GRAF) +6% .