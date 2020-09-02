Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) reports underlying net sales growth of 3% vs. consensus of -5.6% in FQ1.

Volumes grew 22% in the quarter driven by New Mix, the Jack Daniel’s family of brands, and Woodford Reserve.

Company-wide price/mix decreased 19% reflecting unfavorable portfolio mix with growth from lower-priced brands (New Mix & Jack Daniel’s RTDs) and unfavorable channel mix resulting from COVID-19 related restrictions in the on-premise channel.

Emerging markets underlying net sales decreased 3% (-20% reported) and for developed international markets down 10% (-24% reported).

Sales growth by region as reported: U.S. +3%, U.K. +46%, Australia +29%, Germany +20%, France +22%.

Underlying sales growth by region: U.S. +9%, U.K. +24%, Australia +28%, Germany +17%, France +19%.

Underlying net sales for the Jack Daniel’s family of brands grew 3%, driven by a 4% underlying net sales decline in Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey.

Underlying net sales for Premium bourbons rose 18% and tequila portfolio expanded 16%.

Gross margin rate declined 320 bps to 61.7% vs. consensus of 64.2%.

Operating margin rate climbed 1900 bps to 51.4% vs. consensus of 30.6%.

As a result of this ongoing uncertainty and expected volatility, the company remains unable to provide quantitative guidance for FY2021.

Jane Morreau, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, added, “We believe that we continue to be in a strong financial position and that our capacity to generate solid operating cash flows remain sound, allowing us to navigate this pandemic as circumstances evolve.” As a result, the company maintains expectations to fully fund ongoing investments in the business and pay regular dividends. “Longer term, we are confident about the growth opportunities for our brands and the resilience of our business. We believe the actions we have taken solidify our foundation to continue to grow consistently as we have done for decades,” added Lawson Whiting, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Also read 'Brown-Forman: 9% Arbitrage Between A And B Class Shares' by author Ian Bezek on Seeking Alpha.

Shares up 3.3% premarket.

Previously: Brown-Forman EPS beats by $0.37, beats on revenue (Sept. 2)