Foresight Autonomous Holdings (NASDAQ:FRSX) +7.3% PM , completed the development of a commercial version of its groundbreaking automatic calibration software.

Also, the company submitted a patent application to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its innovations in the field of automotive sensor calibration.

The groundbreaking software solution is designed to ensure that the sensors remain calibrated regardless of their configuration or position on a car.

It is suitable for passenger vehicles, heavy machinery manufactures and Tier One suppliers looking to enhance their stereoscopic vision systems.

It has also submitted two additional patent applications pertaining to multiple-sensor camera systems.