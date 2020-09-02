Danaher (NYSE:DHR) has implemented its previously disclosed succession plan and appointed Rainer M. Blair as President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors effective today.

Blair's predecessor, Thomas P. Joyce, Jr., retired from these positions and will continue to support Danaher as a senior advisor through February 28, 2021.

Rainer joined Danaher in 2010 and held leadership roles across several operating companies before being named Executive Vice President of Danaher's Life Sciences platform in 2014.

"Danaher is in its own world with respect to valuation, as investors pile into a strong acyclical growth story with strong margins," writes Stephen Simpson in a SA article, The Danaher Juggernaut Rolls On, Crushing Valuation Concerns Under The Wheels Of Growth.