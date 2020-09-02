Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) jumps 11% premarket in reaction to the announcement that it's integrating its subscription-based Edge proprietary vehicle recognition technology into Mastercard's (NYSE:MA) AI-Powered Drive Through Platform.

This partnership with Mastercard can help major quick service restaurant brands transform their drive-through or drive-in interactions using vehicle recognition, voice ordering, and artificial intelligence.

Mastercard’s platform leverages aggregated spending patterns and store level data to customize the ordering experience.

The solution also reduces friction within the ordering process by removing waiting period, enabling staff to focus on order throughput.

MA's platform using REKR’s vehicle recognition technology will begin on-location pilots at White Castle locations in October and will also be rolling out with other quick-service restaurants later in the year.

Previously: Mastercard uses AI for 'frictionless' solutions that enable touch-free shopping (Aug. 28)