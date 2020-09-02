Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) is on watch after William Blair starts off coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating on a positive view of the company's momentum and profit potential.

Analyst Sharon Zackfia lays out a powerful case on why Nautilus is only in the early innings of a long-term transformation. "While the pivot to connected fitness creates high-margin, recurring revenue, it also provides real-time data and insights into consumer workout preferences/usage patterns that should help improve Nautilus’s product design and increase functionality in the future," she notes.

Importantly, Zackfia says the firm does not subscribe to the belief that Nautilus sales will rationalize quickly as consumers return to fitness clubs in a post-pandemic environment.

Nautilus is seen having the opportunity to grow its revenue to more than $600M by 2025 and churn up EBITDA of more than $90M. "We anticipate the company will generate positive free cash flow in 2020 and beyond given its asset-light model using third-party manufacturers," writes Zackfia.

Shares of Nautilus are up 3.60% premarket to $14.35.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Nautilus is also flashing Very Bullish.