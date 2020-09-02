COMSovereign Holding (OTCQB:COMS) expanded its engagement with Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) to provide additional manufacturing capacity to produce Dragonwave-X's flagship Harmony Enhanced and Multi-Channel model radios for mobile network backhaul infrastructure.

While upgrading their networks to support increasing numbers of connections and capacity demand, mobile network operators seek to make the necessary investment in infrastructure required to support nex-gen technology.

Thereby, this drives demand higher with an immediate need to ramp up production.

Benchmark is selected to ensure near-term delivery capability for customers commencing in September for its packet microwave products supporting nex-gen IP networks.