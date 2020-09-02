JPMorgan is brimming with confidence on Overweight-rated Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) as it calls it one of its top overall picks alongside Amazon, Facebook and Snap.

"While PTON shares have materially outperformed YTD, up 195% vs. SPX +9%, we continue to like shares into earnings and believe there is significant upside potential to consensus estimates both near and long term. Peloton’s biggest near-term challenge in our view is keeping up with elevated demand, with Bike order-to-delivery times of ~6-7 weeks on average across the top 20 US DMAs as of our checks on 9/1 (see Figure 2). We note this is despite Peloton doubling its manufacturing pace since March, and management’s prior expectation of more normalized delivery times by July/August. While the delay is not optimal, we believe it bodes well for ongoing demand and sustained top-line strength and could also cap marketing spend longer than we previously expected."

JPMorgan hikes estimates on Peloton across the board, including a new forecast for FQ4 revenue of $593M and connected fitness subscribers of 1.09M.

The firm assigns a price target of $105, which is 9X the FY21 revenue estimate and well above the average sell-side price target of $64.20.