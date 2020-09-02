Realty Income (NYSE:O) collects 93.5% of contractual rent across its portfolio in August, an improvement from the 92.3% for July and 87.8% for Q2.

The company has either executed deferral agreements or maintains ongoing deferral discussions with tenants that account for a majority of unpaid contractual rent.

Realty Income edges up 0.1% in premarket trading.

The theater industry represents ~65% of uncollected August rent, down from 78% of uncollected rent in July and 90% of Q2's uncollected rent.

Realty Income said it has strong coverage metrics, minimal secured debt, and healthier overall covenant cushion vs. 2007.