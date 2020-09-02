The FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Mustang Bio's (NASDAQ:MBIO) MB-107, a lentiviral gene therapy for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency (“XSCID”), a rare genetic disorder in newly diagnosed infants under the age of two.

Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status in the U.S. is a seven-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.

The Agency previously granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation in August 2020 and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation in August 2019 to MB-107 for the treatment of XSCID.

Additionally, the EMA granted Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product classification to MB-107 in April 2020.