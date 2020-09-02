Increasing stockholders' equity as of September 2, 2020, Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) +2.9% PM, closed two transactions this week to an amount above $5M; minimum stockholders' equity requirement for initial listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.
"These transactions led to an increase of Jaguar stockholders' equity above the $1.54M figure the company reported on Form 10‑Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2020," president & CEO Lisa Conte commented.
Jaguar exchanged 5.52M shares of the company's Series A convertible participating preferred stock for 842.5K shares of its Series C perpetual preferred stock and 842.5K shares of Series D perpetual preferred stock through an agreement with Iliad Research and Trading.
Also, it issued 2.3M shares of the company's common stock to Sagard Capital Partners.