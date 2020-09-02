Increasing stockholders' equity as of September 2, 2020, Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) +2.9% PM , closed two transactions this week to an amount above $5M; minimum stockholders' equity requirement for initial listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

"These transactions led to an increase of Jaguar stockholders' equity above the $1.54M figure the company reported on Form 10‑Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2020," president & CEO Lisa Conte commented.