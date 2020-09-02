Unloved department stores could follow other stock groups hit hardest by the pandemic that have gained traction.

The gulf between the haves and have-nots in the Consumer Discretionary sector is narrowing again. Department stores are showing signs of gathering momentum following bullish numbers this morning.

Macy’s (M, +5.2% ) is gaining premarket after reporting fiscal Q2 results that beat on the top and bottom lines. While comparable sales were down a whopping 34.7%, digital sales jumped 53%.

Macy’s “has the unique opportunity to grab nearly $10 billion in competitor sales, which would be a 50% increase from pre-COVID-19 sales numbers,” The Value Portfolio wrote on Seeking Alpha last week. “That increase in revenue could result in a much stronger earnings and future returns. As the company recovers, it'll be able to restart paying down debt and emerge much stronger.”

Department stores have been shunned in favor of Amazon, home-improvement chains and the big-box retailers that can focus on digital sales and curbside pickup.

But the Macy’s results are helping some of the basement-dwellers come to near the top of the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Sector ETF (XLY, +0.7% ) premarket. Kohls’ (KSS, +1.8% ) and Nordstrom (JWN, +2.2% ) are higher.

While not seeing the surges of recovery plays like the cruise lines in recent weeks, which have been helped by hopes in deployment of rapid COVID testing, Kohl’s and Nordstrom have been quietly returning to sector performance.

Kohl’s and Nordstrom are up about 10% in the past month, compared with a 10.7% gain in XLY.

“The recovery of the consumer sectors will be a powerful investing theme,” Ivan Feinseth, CIO of Tigress Financial Partners, says.

Along with tech, Feinseth is looking at depressed retail stocks, depressed restaurant stocks and cruise lines, which were set to have a record year in January, he tells Bloomberg.

Over six months, department stores remain among the biggest losers, with Kohl’s down 46%, Macy’s down 47% and Nordstrom off 56%. The sector is up 31% during that time.

Sector Watch

Costco (COST, +1% ) will report its August sales numbers shortly after the closing bell.

July comparable sales after factoring out gas and F/X were up 15.7% in the U.S., 14.8% in Canada and 18.2% for other international markets. Shares of Costco have gained in after-hours trading the last three times the retailer has reported monthly sales.

The SPDR Consumer Staples ETF (XLP, +0.3% ) continues to underperform, up just 4.7% in the past month, despite the recent rally of Walmart (WMT, +2.6% ), up again this morning.

More momentum from Costco, up 8% in the last month, could help the struggling sector.