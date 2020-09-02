Imperial Oil (NYSEMKT:IMO) says it is undertaking a controlled ramp down at its Kearl oil sands operation due to an ongoing outage the Polaris diluent pipeline.

Imperial says it has ceased all production at the Kearl site and will ramp back up to full production rates when the pipeline is back in service and diluent supply is restored, but the impact of the outage and timeline for restart is not yet known.

The company says it is pursuing a number of steps to try to mitigate the operational impacts of the shutdown.

In an analysis posted earlier on Seeking Alpha, The Value Portfolio calls Imperial "one of the best positioned integrated Canadian oil companies."