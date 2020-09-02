BMO Capital previews Kroger (NYSE:KR) ahead of next week's earnings report.

"We are increasing our comp outlook in line with our IRI Custom-Cut data and adjusting our assumptions for fuel margins, the combination of which increases our EPS well ahead of current consensus expectations."

"We also highlight growing price gaps relative to industry price-leader WMT."

BMO keeps a Market Perform rating and price target of $34 on Kroger into the earnings report.

