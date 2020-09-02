Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) jumps 8.3% in premarket trading after Bank of Americas Securities analyst Jason Kupferberg initiates coverage of the company with a Buy rating, noting that the company is "likely an outsized beneficiary of the very favorable backdrop for mortgage originations."

Cites RKT's position as the largest mortgage originator in the U.S. and points to ultra-low interest rates and strong housing market fueling momentum into H2 2020.

With RKT growing market share to 8% in H1 2020 from 1% in 2009, Kupferberg believes "there is plenty of room for additional share gains in the very fragmented mortgage origination market."

Sets price target at $32; implies 4.2% upside potential vs. Tuesday's close at $30.71.

Kupferberg's rating is more bullish than the average Wall Street analyst rating of Neutral (2 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 8 Neutral).

See RKT's total return vs. S&P 500 since it started trading on Aug. 6: