Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) has appointed two new executives, Lisa M. Olson, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer and Kevin B. Johnson, Ph.D., as SVP, Head of Regulatory and Quality.

Chief Operating and Financial Officer Jason Ryan will transition to a consulting role for personal reasons while a search for his successor is on.

Dr. Olson joins following 15 years in leadership positions at the AbbVie Bioresearch Center, most recently as Vice President, Immunology Discovery and Site Head.

Dr. Johnson joins from Imara, Inc., where he served as Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, Quality and Pharmacovigilance.