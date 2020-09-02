Aditx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) stumbles ~20% in pre-market, on announcing it has priced follow-on public offering of 2.4M units at $4/unit; each unit will separate into one share of common stock, one Series A-1 Warrant, and one Series B-1 Warrant.

The Series A-1 Warrants permit the holder to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $3.19/share and expire after 5 years. The Series B-1 Warrants are exercisable at $5/share and expire after 5 years.

Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 360k shares.

The offering is expected to close on September 4, 2020.