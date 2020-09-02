Pentagon explores new generation of space weapons

Brigadier General Shawn Bratton, deputy director of operations at the new US Space Command in Colorado, tells the Financial Times that the U.S. currently has no space-based weapons but believes China has been developing them.

Those include kinetic-kill missiles, ground-based lasers, orbiting space robots and missiles designed to target satellites in low-Earth orbit, according to the Pentagon's annual China military power report.

"I would like to have more capability than I do today," he declared. "We have so much capability on orbit (communications, weather, missile-launch and nuclear-detection satellites) that we have to be able to defend it."

Possibly the biggest threat is China's recent development of a rival version of GPS, known as BeiDou. As such, China could seek to disable the U.S. satellite navigation system in the event of a conflict.

While the U.S. is a signatory to the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, which prohibits nuclear weapons in space, other areas that are permitted are lasers, ground-based jammers and anti-satellite missiles.