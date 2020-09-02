Berenberg pushes its rating on Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) to Buy from Hold on its view that the airline company will withstand the coming quarters of challenging cash flow better than most peers.

"Southwest has taken domestic revenue share in excess of its capacity share in recent quarters. It is cutting less domestic capacity than its competitors, adding leverage into an admittedly slow recovery. It will avoid the cash drag stemming from languid intercontinental demand. Further, its 737 MAXs offer lower break-even load factors when they re-enter the fleet, in our analysis."

Analyst Adrian Yanoshik and team lift the price target on LUV to $45 to rep 18% upside potential. The average Wall Street price target on Southwest is $42.35.

Shares of Southwest are up 1.05% premarket to $38.31.

