The No. 1 TV streaming platform in the United States, Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) has launched Roku Express, the company’s first streaming device in Brazil to be available in stores in the upcoming weeks at an average starting price of R$349.90.

Arthur van Rest, Vice President of International said, “We entered Brazil in January with the AOC Roku TV and are thrilled to expand our product offering with the Roku Express, which will bring an affordable streaming experience to even more consumers in Brazil.”

The Roku Express is a small, yet powerful HD streaming device with a sleek form factor that is designed to blend in to most traditional TVs via HDMI to convert it into a smart TV with Roku’s operating system, offering consumers an intuitive home screen and access to 100,000+ movies and TV episodes via thousands of free and paid streaming channels.

Shares up 2.2% premarket.

Quant rating is Neutral whereas Wall Street Analysts are Bullish with price target of $166.33.