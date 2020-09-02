Ahead of tomorrow's Q2 results, Oppenheimer boosts its DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) price target from $200 to $300 and maintains an Outperform rating.

DOCU shares are up 7.7% pre-market to $289.47.

Analyst Koji Ikeda cites the firm's internal tracker, which suggest DOCU has clocked the fastest growth since the IPO, potentially driving a 6-16% upside to sales consensus estimates.

Ikeda: "While the efficacy of the analysis is unproven, odds are favorable that DOCU could display the largest magnitude beat to consensus since IPO."

Consensus estimates expect DOCU to report $318.55M in revenue and $0.08 EPS.

Here's a look at DocuSign's revenue surprise history versus consensus since the April 2018 IPO: