Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) says it is ending its nearly eight-year joint venture with PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) in the Duvernay shale region in Alberta.

The companies will partition the Duvernay acreage and related infrastructure, with each independently owning and operating their interests going forward.

Ovintiv's Q2 average net daily production from the Duvernay was ~13K boe/day.

Duvernay is not a core asset for Ovintiv, but "outright ownership of the partitioned asset will ease the process for a potential outright sale of the asset," says Eight Capital analyst Phil Skolnick, who rates the stock a Sell.

