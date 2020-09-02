Cowen lifts its price target on Costco (NASDAQ:COST) to $410 from $370. The new PT is one of the highest on the Street and reps 17% upside potential.

"We view COST as one of top share winners during the pandemic driven by strength in food & other categories. COST well positioned for continued physical & digital traffic as its core competency is to offer members exceptional value given a fixed markup model. We also believe COST's e-comm investments in talent, infrastructure, & products will drive innovation & loyalty," writes analyst Oliver Chen.

Shares of Costco are up 0.75% in front of the retailer's expected release of August sales numbers after the market close today.

