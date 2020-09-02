Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and Global Payments' (NYSE:GPN) TSYS unit team up to allow consumers to split transactions into installments before, during, or after checkout.

Mastercard says the partnership complements its suite of merchant offerings through API-based solutions, commercial partnerships, and acquisitions.

Nearly three quarters of consumers interested in installments prefer the feature be added to an existing card, according to Mastercard research.

"This new collaboration with Mastercard gives our issuing clients the ability to offer best-in-class installment payment experiences to their cardholders, while enabling consumers to choose when they want to pay," said Gaylon Jowers, president of TSYS Issuer Solutions and Global Payments senior executive vice president.

