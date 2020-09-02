As the U.S. and China wrestle over the fate of social app TikTok, the latest hitch in a deal for its American operations is whether its core algorithms can be sold in the transaction, the WSJ reports.

That's the "secret sauce" that determines which videos are served up to users to keep them onboard and using the platform - and they have been part of the deal until China balked with new restrictions on exporting artificial intelligence tech, according to the report.

The complexity of sorting out whether that covers TikTok's algorithms has, at minimum, reduced the chance of a quick deal, if not any deal at all. And it changes the idea of valuation entirely (a WSJ source likened TikTok without the algos to a fancy car with a cheap engine).

And that may determine whether TikTok owner ByteDance (BDNCE) can get a reported $30B from either of the two teams in the hunt: Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) on one side, and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) teamed with ByteDance investors on the other.

Meanwhile, a mid-September deadline issued by the Trump administration for the U.S. unit divestment is fast approaching.