Kia Motors America (OTCPK:KIMTF) units sales down 6.1% to 57,015, led by the Forte and Sorento models with 8,414 and 7,809 units sold.

YTD Kia sales dropped 11% to 372,831 units.

Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America said, "With record-setting performances from Telluride and Seltos and a significant ramp up of up our sedan business with the all-new K5 and our popular Forte compact sedan, Kia continues to outperform the industry and our upward trajectory is primed to continue through the end of the third quarter and beyond."