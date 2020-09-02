Tech keeps on trucking as stocks climb

It's the same story at today's open as it was at yesterday's close, with Nvidia and Apple pushing technology into the lead again.

The S&P is up 0.7% , the Dow is up 0.5% and the Nasdaq is gaining 1.2% .

Technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) is the best performer. Apple and Nvidia continue into record territory, with Nvidia catching a Street-high price target of $650 from BofA.

All the Fab 5 megacaps are in the green.

Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) is the laggard again.

Crude futures are edging up 0.1% ahead of weekly inventories, with analysts looking for a drop of 1.9M.

The market shrugged off a worse-than-expected August ADP report on private-sector payrolls. ADP hasn't had a great track record in matching up with government monthly numbers lately.