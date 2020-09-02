Altice USA (ATUS +3.1% ) has presented an offer to Cogeco (OTC:CGECF), and Cogeco Communications (OTCPK:CGEAF), to buy Cogeco for its U.S. assets (Atlantic Broadband, America's 9th largest cableco) and sell its Canadian assets to Rogers Communications (RCI +2.3% ).

Rogers is the largest long-term shareholder of Cogeco; it's agreed to the arrangement, conditioned on the completion of Altice USA's deal.

Altice USA is offering C$10.3B in all cash (about $7.8B); of that, about C$4.8B ($3.6B) will go toward buying the U.S. assets.

That deal includes a sizable premium on the multiple-voting shares of Cogeco controlled by the Audet family, whose support is necessary for the deal. The offer on the remaining shares comes to about C$106.53 fore each subordinate voting share of Cogeco, and C$134.22 for each Cogeco Communications share.