Berenberg lowers American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) to a Sell rating after having it slotted at Hold.
"Relief from a payroll support extension appears priced into American’s shares, but that would not address its capital-structure challenge, in our view. The company trades on 9X EV/EBITDAR on our 2022E, an unjustified premium over Delta and United Airlines," warns the German firm.
Berenberg's price target of $10 on American implies a downward swing of more than 20%.
Shares of American are down 1.33% in early trading. Since the pandemic started in the U.S., American has trailed the broad market and peers.