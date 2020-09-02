Berenberg lowers American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) to a Sell rating after having it slotted at Hold.

"Relief from a payroll support extension appears priced into American’s shares, but that would not address its capital-structure challenge, in our view. The company trades on 9X EV/EBITDAR on our 2022E, an unjustified premium over Delta and United Airlines," warns the German firm.

Berenberg's price target of $10 on American implies a downward swing of more than 20%.