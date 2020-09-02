In June, Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) faced off against the Pentagon in a U.S appeals court, challenging the terms of the 10-year cloud contract worth up to $10B that was awarded to Microsoft nearly a year ago.

A Court of Federal Claims had previously ruled that Oracle wasn't harmed by any errors in the JEDI contract proposal development or by any potential Amazon conflicts of interest. The court said Oracle never would have qualified for the contract.

The Pentagon wanted the appeals court to reject Oracle's arguments about the Amazon conflicts of interest, which were irrelevant since Microsoft won the award.

The appeals court has now rejected Oracle's challenges.

Amazon is still fighting its own legal battle against the JEDI contract, claiming political interference from President Trump.