TD Bank Group's (TD +0.4% ) new agreement with Intuit (INTU +0.9% ) — maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Mint — lays the groundwork for customers to request that TD transfer their financial data for services they want to use, including personal financial management apps supported by Intuit.

Under the North American Agreement, TD and Intuit will align protocols to be followed by Intuit when accessing financial data of a TD customer to support the customer's request to use financial services supported by Intuit.

At the customer's request TD will transfer the customer's financial data to Intuit through Application Programming Interfaces.

Eventually, the technology may eliminate the need for customers to share their banking login ID or password in order to access third-party financial products and services.

The announcement follows a similar agreement TD announced last month with Finicity.