L3Harris Technologies (LHX +0.4% ) has been awarded a multi-million-dollar contract to deliver two Low-Frequency Active Towed Sonar systems to a NATO member.

"This award represents our continued growth in the international naval market by providing our allies with a new, variable depth sonar capability to enhance the anti-submarine warfare capabilities of their surface combatants," said Sean Stackley, President, Integrated Mission Systems, L3Harris. "Our sonar technology delivers excellent detection, localization and tracking in a compact, light-weight package."

The LFATS system is used on ships to detect, track and engage all types of submarines. L3Harris specifically designed the system to perform at a lower operating frequency against modern diesel-electric submarine threats.

