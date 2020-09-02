Mohawk Group (MWK +2.4% ) has terminated its Equity Distribution Agreement, dated July 30, 2020, effective as of August 24, 2020 and now can offer and sell common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $30M.

“It’s prudent at this time to discontinue our ATM program given the successful completion of our recent financing and the acceleration of our accretive M&A strategy," said Yaniv Sarig, Co-Founder and CEO of Mohawk. "We are very pleased with the recent acquisition of Truweo and the speed at which we have begun to integrate the brand onto our CPG platform. We believe that our capital needs are not best served through the use of an ATM program at this time.”

During the term of the Equity Distribution Agreement, the company did not sell any shares.

