Giga-tronics (OTCQB:GIGA) receives a $720K order in direct support of the US Navy and the US Air Force.

The company will provide a Test Range Threat Emitter Generation capability for the operational testing of advanced Electronic Warfare weapons systems and aircrew training fighter aircrafts.

The new application and market focus leverages previously developed lab-based Real-Time Threat Emulation System.

“This new capability allows the warfighter to practice against the most current and rapidily emerging advanced threat signals in realistic simulations of Integrated Air Defense System engagements. This capability expands our markets beyond the laboratories and onto the military test ranges." says Daniel Kirby, VP.

