BHP's (BHP -0.4% ) board approves a subordinated note repurchase plan totaling as much as $1.9B, targeting dollar and euro notes issued in 2015.

The company's global multi-currency repurchase plan will be funded using surplus cash and is aimed as reducing BHP's gross debt balance and interest costs.

BHP had reported net debt of $12B as of its fiscal year ending in June, up 27% Y/Y but at the lower end of its target range of $12B-$17B.

BHP has been trading near 52-week highs as the price of iron ore has rallied.