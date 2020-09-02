Capri Holdings (CPRI +0.8% ) appoints Hannah Colman as CEO, Jimmy Choo, reporting to John D. Idol, Chairman and CEO of Capri Holdings.

Ms. Colman is Jimmy Choo brand's one of the earliest employees joining 24 years ago as store manager in the first boutique on Motcomb Street, London.

CEO: "Hannah has been instrumental in Jimmy Choo’s growth with her instinctive vision for the brand. She has done an outstanding job leading the business during a highly challenging and unprecedented time. I have every faith that she will continue to lead Jimmy Choo to even greater heights."

Sandra Choi, Founder and Creative Director of Jimmy Choo: “Hannah and I have worked together since the start of our fashion luxury house. I couldn’t be happier that she will now lead our company as we continue to grow Jimmy Choo as one of the most important British luxury brands in the world. We share the same vision for the future of this brand that we both love.”

