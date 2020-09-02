Revive Therapeutics (OTCPK:RVVTF +1.9% ) inks a Clinical Trial Agreement with the Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin System (UWS) to conduct a study with researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison evaluating psilocybin, a psychedelic compound produced in certain mushrooms, for the potential treatment of adults with methamphetamine use disorder.

Under the terms of the contract, the company has the option to exclusively in-license all rights, title and interest that UWS may have or obtain in any invention that results from the clinical study. Financial terms remain confidential.

