California officials approve an extension to the lives of four again natural gas-fueled power plants along the southern coast, deciding the facilities are still needed to provide reliable electricity.

The unanimous vote by four members of the State Water Resources Control Board follows last month's blackouts as a heat wave caused air conditioning demand to soar, and California found itself short on electricity supplies.

The board approved up to three-year extensions for the AES Corp.-owned (NYSE:AES) Alamitos and Huntington Beach plants and GenOn Holdings Inc-owned Ormond Beach plant, as well as a one-year extension for AES' Redondo Beach facility.

The four facilities were supposed to shut down by year-end 2020 under a regulation requiring coastal power plants to stop using ocean water for cooling.

AES shares have climbed steadily off March lows but have not yet regained YTD highs.