Genius Brands International (GNUS +8.6% ) acquires the two famous animated children series from 41 Entertainment to feature on its new Kartoon Channel!

It includes the 26x30’ episodes series of PAC-MAN and the Ghostly Adventures and Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog.

The acquisition comes in addition to the recent publishing agreement signed with Archie Comics to bring "Stan Lee Universe" comics to the market.

SA Authors are "Bearish" on the stock.

"The company is slowly losing traction with the market as it struggles to prove up material revenues," writes Noah Riley on Seeking Alpha.