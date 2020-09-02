Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment's (CSSE +7.8% ) subsidiary Screen Media Ventures and Great Point Media closed a new film acquisition facility initially funded at $10M.

"This financing allows us to build on our momentum in delivering higher-profile movies and TV series at a significantly lower cost of capital," Screen Media president David Fannon commented.

This fund will enable the company to significantly expand its library by acquiring that type of content when it is available.

"Our company, and our Screen Media business specifically are differentiated by a capital-efficient, lower-risk approach to acquiring content. This new fund which is 100% funded by Great Point Media, is structured with that approach front and center, creating a great opportunity to accelerate our content acquisition activities," chairman & CEO William J. Rouhana Jr. commented.

Wall Street Analysts Rating is Very Bullish on CSSE.