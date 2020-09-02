UBS isn't getting pushed off its negative view on Macy's (M +0.8% ) after the department store topped consensus marks for Q2.

"We think the Street underestimates the pressure on M earnings from share loss as consumers' migrate to online pureplay channels, retailers with better value-for-money propositions such as TJX, and brands' own stores and websites. Plus, COVID-19 has changed fashion trends away from work, dressy, and event items, three important categories for Macy's. We also believe many underestimate how difficult it will be for M to re-leverage fixed costs," warns analyst Jay Sole.

Sole and team keep a Sell rating on Macy's.

Shares of Macy's have dropped this morning from where they stood in the premarket session and after the first half hour of trading.

