The Energy Information Administration reports a much-larger-than-expected drop in weekly U.S. crude inventories as the effects of Hurricane Laura in the Gulf were felt.

Crude futures (CL1:COM -0.4% ) jumped right after the numbers arrive, but remain in negative territory.

Domestic production sank to 1.1M bpd to 9.7M bpd. Refinery inputs fell by 800K barrels to 13.9M bpd.

EIA Petroleum Inventories: Crude -9.36M barrels vs. -1.89M consensus, -4.7M last week.

Gasoline -4.32M barrels vs. -3.04M consensus, -4.6M last week.

Distillates -1.676M barrels vs. -1.357M consensus +1.4M last week.

ETFs: USO, UCO, SCO, BNO, DBO, USL, OLEM.