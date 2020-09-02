Ford (F +0.2% ) is targeting to eliminate 1,400 U.S. salaried jobs by year end as part of a multiyear $11B restructuring, reported Reuters.

The layoffs will be achieved through voluntary buyouts to employees who are eligible for retirement.

“We’re in a multiyear process of making Ford more fit and effective around the world,” Ford’s Americas President Kumar Galhotra said in the email. “We have reprioritized certain products and services and are adjusting our staffing to better align with our new work statement.”

As announced earlier, COO Jim Farley will succeed Jim Hackett as CEO on October 1.

