Square (NYSE:SQ) slips 1.7% after the Wall Street Journal's Peter Rudegeair writes about how the fintech's YTD 166% surge appears to be mostly based on its Cash App, which has benefited from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cash App revenue more than doubled to $325M in Q2, excluding sales of bitcoin, vs. a year earlier as individuals were able to receive stimulus checks and unemployment benefits in the app. Monthly active users exceeded 30M in June.

Its Seller ecosystem, though, has suffered as its base of smaller merchants were hit particularly hard as brick-and-mortar stores were forced to close or scale back physical operations to ensure social distancing.

The volume of payments processed for its merchants declined 15% to $22.8B in Q2.

The article points to Square's lofty valuation, with shares trading at 174x expected earnings over the next year vs. the S&P 500's forward p/e ratio of ~23, according to FactSet.

And some analysts warn that the Cash App won't be able to maintain its current growth rate. Stimulus checks, for example, won't keep coming.

Another note of caution: Regulators could start taking notice of the 1.5% fee Cash App charges for instant transfers, as resembling payday loans, and may scrutinize its arrangements with smaller banks for services it can't offer itself because it doesn't have a consumer banking license, according to Bernstein analyst Harshita Rawat.

