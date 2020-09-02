Vera Bradley (VRA +24.4%) soars after beating Q2 consensus marks for direct revenue, indirect revenue, Pura Vida revenue, gross margin and EPS ($0.32 vs. -$0.07).
CEO update: "Total Company year-over-year second quarter revenues grew 10%, driven by the addition of Pura Vida for a full quarter and Vera Bradley e-commerce sales doubling, partially offset by a decrease in Vera Bradley store revenues due to COVID-19-related closures for a portion of the quarter. At both Vera Bradley and Pura Vida, customers responded to new product launches and marketing initiatives, and cotton masks also drove meaningful revenue growth."
No formal guidance was issued.
