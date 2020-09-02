Vera Bradley (VRA +24.4% ) soars after beating Q2 consensus marks for direct revenue, indirect revenue, Pura Vida revenue, gross margin and EPS ($0.32 vs. -$0.07).

CEO update: "Total Company year-over-year second quarter revenues grew 10%, driven by the addition of Pura Vida for a full quarter and Vera Bradley e-commerce sales doubling, partially offset by a decrease in Vera Bradley store revenues due to COVID-19-related closures for a portion of the quarter. At both Vera Bradley and Pura Vida, customers responded to new product launches and marketing initiatives, and cotton masks also drove meaningful revenue growth."